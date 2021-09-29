Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

