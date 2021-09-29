My DeFi Pet Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

