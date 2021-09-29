Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 36,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 84,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,845,035.28.

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30.

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

MYOV opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

