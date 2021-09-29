Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$12.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($12.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($11.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($22.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.14) to ($58.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($37.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($30.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market cap of $783.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

