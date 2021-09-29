Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 585,352 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

