Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 22,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

