Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,294.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $116,668.69 and approximately $7,294.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,968,345 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

