Nasstar (LON:NASA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.35.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

