National Bank Financial Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$10.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

