National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

