National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
About National Express Group
