National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

