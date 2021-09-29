National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NHI opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

