Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.56.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

