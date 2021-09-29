Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $612.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

