Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $48,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

SNPS opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.90 and a 200-day moving average of $274.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

