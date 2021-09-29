Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $37.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

