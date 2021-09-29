Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $51,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

