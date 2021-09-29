Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

