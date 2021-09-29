Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 23,366 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

