Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,615 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $56,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

