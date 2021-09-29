NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $120.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.73 million and the highest is $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.