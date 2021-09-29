NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NBSE stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

