New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.23

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 4540737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.