Nicole Lambert Sells 10,112 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.