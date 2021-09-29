Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

