NKN Market Capitalization Hits $196.23 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $196.23 million and $5.69 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00158335 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013818 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

