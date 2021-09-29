Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 235 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,516 ($32.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,034.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,208.69. The company has a market cap of £34.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,747.11 ($22.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,492.83 ($45.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

