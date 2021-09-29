Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 987,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

