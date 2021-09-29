North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.02

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.02 and traded as high as C$19.06. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 29,479 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.