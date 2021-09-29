NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.64 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

