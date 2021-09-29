nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.