O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

