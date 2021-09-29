Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $28.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.90 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

