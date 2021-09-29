Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

OXY stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

