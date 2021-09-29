OceanEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,669.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $115,669.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00137002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,566.54 or 1.00189767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.94 or 0.06804266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00786417 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

