Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON OTV2 opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.
About Octopus Titan VCT
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.