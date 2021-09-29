Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON OTV2 opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

