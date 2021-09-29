Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,859.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $109,859.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

