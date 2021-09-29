Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $237.16. 19,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day moving average of $242.43. Okta has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.