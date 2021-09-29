Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.