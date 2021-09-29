ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.