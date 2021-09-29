OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

