OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 13,235 shares changing hands.
OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.75.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.