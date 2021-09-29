OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 13,235 shares changing hands.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

