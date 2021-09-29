Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.