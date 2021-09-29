Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

ORCL stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

