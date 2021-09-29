Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 3.7%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 1,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 729,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

