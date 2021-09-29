Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the highest is $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $663.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 199,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,555. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

