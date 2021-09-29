OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $269.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 44,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.