OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $269.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 44,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

