Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.39

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 547081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.97 million and a PE ratio of -47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$211,200. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders purchased 125,840 shares of company stock valued at $338,278 over the last quarter.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.