Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,039 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,130% compared to the typical volume of 226 call options.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

