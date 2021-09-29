PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $487.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.29 million and the highest is $496.81 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 306,672 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

